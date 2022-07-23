UrduPoint.com

More Rain Expected Across Country;PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 23, 2022 | 08:35 PM

More rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan on Sunday as per forecast of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)

Scattered heavy falls are likely in south Punjab, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and eastern Balochistan while very heavy falls in Sindh.

The met office warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Umerkot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sargodha, Dera Ismail Khan, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan on Saturday and Sunday.

Flash flooding is also expected in local Nullahs of Zhob, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan on Saturday and Sunday.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period.

In Islamabad, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected.

While in Punjab, more rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavy falls) is expected in Sahiwal, Okara, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Vehari, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan, Khushab, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin and Khanpur.

More rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls is likely in Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Mianwali and Hafizabad.

In Sindh, rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavy to very heavy falls) is expected in Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Mithi, Thatta, Badin, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Sukkur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Khairpur, Nosheroferoze, Shahdadpur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Jamshoro.

In Balochistan,Partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavy falls) is likely in Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Sibbi, Mastung, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Awaran, Panjgur, Turbat, Ormara, Pasni, Jiwani and Gwadar.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Haripur, Buner, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kurram and Kohat while Isolated heavy falls are expected in Bannu, Laki Marwat and D.I Khan.

In Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir. Partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm in Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Punjab, Sindh, north Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 68 mm, DI Khan (City 26), Kakul 07, Cherat 03, Dir (Lower 01), Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 13, Airport 09), Rawalakot 10, Punjab: Jhang 38, Islamabad (Z.P 33, Airport 19, Golra 09, Saidpur 03), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 34, Shamsabad 22)rn), Layyah 30, Sargodha 25, Chakwal 23, Sialkot (Airport 21, City 20), Gujrat 19, TT Singh 17, Mangla 16, Narowal 14, Lahore (City 12, Airport 10), Bahawalpur (City 31, Airport 17) ), Kot Addu 13, Khanpur, Gujranwala 11, Kasur 09, Multan (Airport 10, City 02), Noorpur Thal 06, Okara, Sahiwal, Murree 03, Bahawalnagar, Joharabad 02, Hafizabad 01, Balochistan : Ziarat 11, Kohlu 10, Khuzdar 07, Sindh: Karachi (Saddar, Quaidabad 03, MOS, Korangi 02), Gilgit-Baltistan : Babusar 02 mm.

The highest temperatures recorded were Chillas 43 C, Dalbandin and Bunji 42 C.

