Monsoon rains likely to continue; heavy rains expected in Balochistan, upper Sindh, Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that monsoon rains would continue this week with occasional gaps and indicated chances of heavy rains in Balochistan, upper Sindh on July 25 and 26.

The monsoon currents were continuously penetrating in the country from Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. A fresh westerly wave was also likely to enter upper parts of the country from July 26.

Rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, Gwadar, Panjgur, Kharan, Noushki, Washuk, Mastung, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah on July 25th and July 26 with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is also expected in Dera Ghazi khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta and Karachi during the period.

Rain/wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls is also expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khusab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak and Waziristan from July 25-30 with occasional gaps.

About the impacts, the PMD has warned that heavy rains may generate flash flooding in Balochistan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan on July 25 and July 26.

The flash flooding can occur in Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi, Islamabad during July 26-28.

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in low lying areas of Sukkur, Larkana, Qamber Shehdad Kot, Noushero Feroze and Dadu on July 25/26.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad from July 25-28 and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet period.

The PMD has advised the farmers to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast and tourists and travelers to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

Wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels etc. The general public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/heavy rains.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measure during the forecast period.