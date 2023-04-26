PMD forecasts westerly wave likely to enter country

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted that a westerly wave was likely to enter the country from Wednesday up to May 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted that a westerly wave was likely to enter the country from Wednesday up to May 5.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Rain-dust, thunderstorms were expected in regions including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat and Galiyat); (2) Punjab (Murree, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Lahore); Gilgit-Baltistan. Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar); AJK (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhnoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur); Islamabad Capital Territory (Urban and Rural areas).

Meanwhile rain-dust, thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms were expected from April 27 to May 3 in regions including Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Chaman, Pishin, Nushki, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbela, Awaran, Kharan and Makran Coast); Punjab (Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalnagar and Sahiwal); Sindh (Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Matiari, Tando Jam and Jamshoro).

Rain-wind, thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms were expected from April 30 to May 5 in regions including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Haripur, Abbottabad and Galiyat); Punjab (Murree, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib), said NDMA press release.

In light of the forecast shared by PMD, therefore, all concerned stakeholders were to remain vigilant against possible hazards. Farmers were advised to manage their activities keeping in view of the forecast as strong winds, hailstorms pose particular risk to crops (especially wheat).

Farmers were advised to take all necessary mitigative and precautionary measures to safeguard their crops, i.e. timely harvesting, safe storage or any other precaution from adverse effects of thunderstorms, hailstorms.

The Cattle, sheepherders were advised to manage their livestock appropriately in view of the forecasted weather system. Cattle and sheepherders were advised to undertake necessary mitigative and precautionary measures to protect their livestock, i.e. safe sheltering or any other precaution from adverse effects of thunderstorms and hailstorms.

Strong winds and hailstorms can cause damage to lose infrastructure while heavy rains may cause flash floods in Mansehra, Abbottabad, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Gilgit Baltistan and the State of AJ&K from May 1 to 4.

Parts of Balochistan and Hill Torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur may remain active from April 28 to May 2 while landslides can occur in hilly, mountainous areas of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galiyat and State of AJK during the forecasted period.

The daytime temperatures were likely to drop significantly during the forecasted wet spells and tourists and travellers are advised to remain more cautious during the forecasted period. PDMAs, GBDMA, SDMA and ICT Administration, NHA, NH&MP, FWO, Rescue 1122, Line Departments, Ministries and Federal Agencies were required to undertake measures as per respective mandates. PDMA and DDMAs must arrange and replace necessary inventory and other essentials at strategic locations and vulnerable, choke points in coordination with NHMP, NHA, FWO, local C&W, Rescue 1122 and line departments.

Ensure a proactive approach by diverting traffic, providing alternate routes and imposing movement/travel restrictions, to avert any situation of road closure with stranded travellers in light of forecasted weather.

In light of possible high flows in seasonal nullahs, LEAs were to ensure the regulation of level crossing points and diversion of traffic in coordination with local administration.

PMD has advised travellers on Provincial and National Highways in at-risk, affected areas to be forewarned of adverse conditions and detoured to safe waiting areas under the guidance of respective PDMAs, Local Authorities, National Highway & Motorway Police, LEAs etc.

The availability of emergency services personnel during the forecasted period should also be ensured while immediate stocking of basic commodities including paramedics and medicine especially in regions that were likely to get cut off during snowfall and landslides.