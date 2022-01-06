More rain, snowfall likely during the week: PMD

The intermittent rain continues to lash various parts of the country including the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi for the fourth consecutive day significantly decreasing the temperatures and turning the weather colder

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The intermittent rain continues to lash various parts of the country including the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi for the fourth consecutive day significantly decreasing the temperatures and turning the weather colder.

The first significant rain-spell of this winter season has compelled the citizens to use warm clothes and stay indoors for most of the time.

During the last 24 hours (till Thursday morning), widespread rain with snow over hills occurred in Islamabad, Punjab, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, lower Sindh and Barkhan.

The rainfall recorded in Punjab was Lahore (Shahi Qila 53mm, Farrukhabad 49, Jail Road, Gulshan Ravi 44, Chowk Nakhuda, Airport 42, Lakshmi Chowk, City 40, Johar Town 38, Samanabad 37, Nishtar Town 35, Tajpura, Mughal Pura, WASA Head Office 33 , Upper Mall 32, Iqbal Town 27), Mangla 40, Gujrat 34, Sialkot (Airport 34, City 30) Murree, Narowal 30, Jhelum 27, Kasur 24, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 24, Shamsabad 18), Sahiwal 22 and Gujranwala 21mm.

The rainfall recorded in other parts was Islamabad (Saidpur 20, Zero Point 16, Golra 15, Bokra 13, Airport 08), Hafizabad 18, Mandi Bahauddin 14, Chakwal 13, Sargodha 10, Joharabad, Faisalabad 09, Okara, DG Khan 08, Noorpurthal, Attock 07, Jhang, Kot Addu, Bahawalnagar 06, Khanewal 05, Multan ( City 05, Airport 04), Layyah 04, Bahawalpur (City 03, Airport 02), Toba Tek Singh 03, Bhakkar 02, Rahim Yar Khan 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 45, Kotli 39, Muzaffarabad (City 22, Airport 19), Garhi Dupatta 16, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 29, Kakul 23, Pattan 19 Saidu Sharif, Kalam 12, Malam Jabba, Cherat 10, Takht Bai 09, Dir (Upper 08, Lower 04), Peshawar (City 07, Airport 06), Mirkhani 04, Parachinar, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu 03, Drosh, Chitral 02.

The rainfall recorded in Gilgit Baltistan was Skardu 17, Bunji 03, Bagrote, Gilgit 02, Chillas 01, Sindh: Chhor 04, Badin, Mithi 03 and Balochistan was Barkhan 04 mm.

The snowfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Skardu 9.7 inches, Murree 8.5, Kalam 5.5, Malam Jabba 5.0, Dir 4.0, Chitral and Bagrote 0.4 inches.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has conveyed that the existing weather system producing rain over the country is likely to continue further in Balochistan and likely to extend to upper parts on Friday.

Rain with snowfall over the hills with chances of isolated heavy to very heavy falls is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Noshki, Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Jiwani, Lasbella, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mastung, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhalmagsi, Bolan, Sibbi, Kohlu, Barkhan, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas and Khairpur till January 07 (Friday).

Rain with snowfall over the hills (isolated heavy to very heavy falls) is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan till Sunday morning.

Heavy snowfall is also expected in Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Harnai, Chaman on Friday while it would continue in Murree, Galliyat, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Rawalakot, Naran, Kaghan, Hunza, Gilgit, Skardu, Astore, Chitral, Dir, Swat and Malam Jabba till Sunday afternoon.

The met office has advised the farmers to take necessary precautionary measures to protect standing crops from the harmful impacts of stagnant water due to the ongoing and upcoming heavy rains.

The met office also indicated that heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in vulnerable parts of Sibbi, Bolan, Mastung, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad and Kohlu and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan on Friday.

Heavy falls may cause urban flooding in Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan and Sargodha on Friday and Saturday.

Heavy snowfall may cause road closures in Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Harnai, Chaman on Friday and in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Astore, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Neelum valley, Bagh and Haveli districts till Sunday afternoon.

The possibility of avalanches/landslides in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir cannot be ruled out during the period, the met office said.

The met office has advised the concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.