.:The ISPR director general said Pakistan was very confident because it had proofs and evidence of Jadhav's involvement in subversive activities on the Pakistani soil.

"We were expecting the same verdict," he added.

He said the ICJ had endorsed Pakistan's narrative regarding Jadhav as the verdict showed that he (Jadhav) was a serving Indian naval commander, who had been involved in terrorism activities on its territory, and travelled in Pakistan on forged documents and fake name.

It was a wonderful decision in favour of Pakistan, he said and expressed his gratitude to the ICJ for that.

The ISPR DG said India had filed a mercy petition for Jadhav, which was sent to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

However, India had taken up the case with the ICJ and the COAS did not comment on it.

He said Pakistan had permitted the family of Jadhav to meet him on humanitarian grounds and as a goodwill gesture, though there was nothing mentioned in that regard in the Vienna Convention.

Today was another 27th February for India when the Pakistan Air Force pilots had shot down two Indian fighter jets while violating Pakistani airspace, he added.

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said after the ICJ decision, the world would observe India as a certified sponsor of terrorism in Pakistan.