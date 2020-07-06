TECNO Joins Hands with Muller & Phipps (M&P) as their Official distributor

TECNO Mobiles has signed the renowned Muller & Phipps (M&P) as their new distributor

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th July, 2020) TECNO Mobiles has signed the renowned Muller & Phipps (M&P) as their new distributor. TECNO, with its popular demand, has taken this initiative to expand their product outreach within the country. M & P, over the years has established itself as the customer's first choice in express and logistics business in Pakistan, domestically and Internationally.

M&P is Pakistan's first ever FedEx Authorized Ship Center providing local and international courier services. The company has made a mark among its rivals as the most promising distribution network with an excellent history of consumer services. This new contract would prove to be highly-yielding for both the parties.

On this joint venture, Mr. Kamran Nishat, Managing Director & CEO of Muller & Phipps expressed his views:

“Being a leading distribution hub, we aim to maintain our business equity and keep up with the needs of our customers.

We at M&P aim for superiority with diversification. Aligning with our principals, we are pleased to join hands with TECNO Mobile and look forward to build up on our core values.”

Followed by him General Manager Creek Ma, also shared his vision behind this collaboration, representing TECNO:

“TECNO has always served under the vision of “Localized Innovation.” We are glad to have M&P on board and in the list of our official distributors, expanding our outreach with their premium services. We presume that the appointed distributors would help us to deliver advanced tech experience to our consumers, nationwide.”

TECNO has been successfully extending its services via Airlink and Yellostone, previously. The brand is pleased to add another established company, M&P in its family of distributors. With this venture TECNO hopes to acquire great acclamation from its consumers by providing them with best quality products.