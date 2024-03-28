Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Positive Trend Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 28, 2024 | 02:58 PM

Hundred index has reached to 67,162 points at the start of the business.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2024) pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed a positive trend at the start of the business today with an increase of over six hundred points in the hundred index.

Economic experts are viewing the positive trend in stock market as a positive sign for national economy.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange was bullish.

The KSE-100 Index closed at 66,547.79 points as compared to 65,906.28 points on the last working day with a positive change of 641.

51 points.

The total turnover was 354,597,630 as compared to 303,710,027 on the last working day with Lotte Chemical having the highest turnover of 42,831,026.

Total 346 companies transacted their shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 179 recorded gains and 152 sustained losses whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

Nestle Pakistan Limited recorded the maximum increase in its share price, which was 235.00 rupees while Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited recorded maximum decrease that was 240.00 rupees.

