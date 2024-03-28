PSX Witnesses Positive Trend Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 28, 2024 | 02:58 PM
Hundred index has reached to 67,162 points at the start of the business.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2024) pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed a positive trend at the start of the business today with an increase of over six hundred points in the hundred index.
Hundred index has reached to 67,162 points at the start of the business.
Economic experts are viewing the positive trend in stock market as a positive sign for national economy.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange was bullish.
The KSE-100 Index closed at 66,547.79 points as compared to 65,906.28 points on the last working day with a positive change of 641.
51 points.
The total turnover was 354,597,630 as compared to 303,710,027 on the last working day with Lotte Chemical having the highest turnover of 42,831,026.
Total 346 companies transacted their shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 179 recorded gains and 152 sustained losses whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.
Nestle Pakistan Limited recorded the maximum increase in its share price, which was 235.00 rupees while Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited recorded maximum decrease that was 240.00 rupees.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ concerns
Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, abettors of Bisham terrorist att ..
May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military courts to deliver reserved verd ..
Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangla suicide attack
OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lin ..
PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024
Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops
Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles
Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall
Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defence
More Stories From Business
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,500 to Rs.231,000 per tola48 minutes ago
-
Pakistan earns US $419m from travel services' export in Jul-Jan2 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks drop on ex-dividend day3 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 20246 hours ago
-
Tokyo shares sink on ex-dividend day7 hours ago
-
Stock markets mostly rise, yen hits 34-year low16 hours ago
-
Asian markets mixed as traders assess latest rally, eye data and earnings17 hours ago
-
Pak-Iran transit trade strengthening through enhanced road-rail connectivity: Ahsan Iqbal17 hours ago
-
Punjab industries minister briefed on PBTE performance18 hours ago