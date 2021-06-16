UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 16th June 2021

Its Galaxy Week on Samsung’s Online Shop!

It’s Galaxy Week on the Samsung Online Shop! The previous Galaxy Week saw customers get the chance to avail awesome bundles and epic offers on many different Samsung smartphones

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th April, 2021) It’s Galaxy Week on the Samsung Online Shop! The previous Galaxy Week saw customers get the chance to avail awesome bundles and epic offers on many different Samsung smartphones.

Samsung’s Galaxy Week will once again feature exciting bundles and offers on the online shop on the purchase of a range of devices, absolutely free. Here are the bundles for this Galaxy Week:

  • With the Galaxy A72 and A52 you get a Galaxy SmartTag which can help you track your device if you’ve forgotten it and with the Galaxy A32 you get a battery pack, which can help you charge your phone on the go.
  • You can get Galaxy Buds Live for that premium wireless audio experience with the Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra along with an adapter and Galaxy Buds plus and an adapter with the Galaxy S21 5G.

  • With the Galaxy S20 FE you get a free Galaxy Fit2, which can help you achieve your fitness goals, and with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra you get a wireless charger, through which you can charge your phone wirelessly.

When purchasing devices from Samsung’s Online Shop, customers will also get 70% off on screen replacements for one year, the option to pay via Cash or Card along with free delivery nationwide.

Samsung Galaxy Week bundle offers are available for a limited time only exclusively on the online shop.

Visit shop.samsung.com/pk for more details.

