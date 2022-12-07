Past glories in squash can be regained through concerted efforts: Rear Admiral Zakir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan HI(M) Commander Karachi has said that regaining past glories in squash is possible with concerted efforts through holding more and more squash events for youngsters to unearth and promote new talent for the international events.

"It will help our players to perform with their international compatriots and win laurels for the country," he said.

He expressed these views while speaking as chief guest at the grand open ceremony of COMBAXX 1st CNS All Pakistan Squash Championship being organized by Pak Navy here at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Fleet Club, Saddar Karachi.

The chief guest said that promoting sports is part of the Pak Navy's vision. More and more events are needed to produce future legends like Jahangir Khan in squash, who remain unbeatable and become the undisputed king of squash.

Squash legend Jahangir Khan, Tournament Director Commodore Tauqir Ahmed Khawaja and General Manager Combaxx Sports Zubair Macha were also present on the occasion.

The main draw of COMBAXX 1st CNS All Pakistan Squash Championship 2022 started here at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Fleet Club, Saddar Karachi.

The following are the result of the 1st round: (Prefix numbers denote seeding, Q "Qualifier", W/C denotes Wild Card) Result: Men's 1st Round Top Half : Muhammad Faraz (Navy) bt (1) Israr Ahmed (SNGPL) 11/8, 11/8, 11/2 (20 mins) (8) Waqar Mehboob (KP) bt Abdul Qadir (SNGPL) 11/5, 11/3, 11/3 (24 mins) (6) Naveed Rehman (Sindh) bt Q- Abbas Shoukat (KP) 11/7, 11/6, 11/2 (22 mins) (4) Zahir Shah (KP) bt Khushal Riaz Khan (KP) 14/16, 11/4, 11/0, 6/11, 16/14 (50 mins) Bottom Half Q- Sadam Ul Haq (Army) bt (3) Zeeshan Zeb (KP) 11/4, 6/11, 11/13, 11/6, 11/6 (60 mins) (5) Salman Saleem (Punjab) bt Q- Azlan Khawar (Punjab) 11/8, 11/3, 9/11, 11/2 (27 mins) (7) Bilal Zakir (Army) bt Q- Mehmood Mehboob (Punjab) 13/11, 11/7, 11/4 (25 mins) (2) Nasir Iqbal (Wapda) bt (W/C) Anas Khan (Sindh) 11/1, 11/5, 11/5 (26 mins) Result: Women's 1st Round (Prefix numbers denote seeding, Q "Qualifier", W/C denotes Wild Card, L/L denotes Lucky Loser) Top Half (1) Zainab Khan (Army) bt Q- Amna Malik (Army) 11/4, 11/1, 11/4 (12 mins) (7) Ilsa Imran (Sindh) bt (W/C) Aina Sheikh (Sindh) 11/4, 11/5, 11/6 (14 mins) (5) Mehwish Ali (Sindh) bt (L/L) Sameera Shahid (Sindh) 11/2, 11/3, 11/4 (10 mins) (4) Komal Khan (Wapda) bt Umme-Kulsoom (KP) 11/3, 12/10, 11/6 (13 mins) Bottom Half Q- Noor Ul Ain (SNGPL) bt (3) Rushana Mehboob (ZTBL) 11/4, 7/11, 11/3, 11/8 (23 mins) Q- Kainat Amir (KP) W/o (6) Fehmina Asim (Sindh) (8) Saima Shaukat (Wapda) bt Q- Habiba Ali (Sindh) 11/2, 11/5, 11/6 (14 mins) Maryam Malik (Army) bt (2) Anum Mustafa (Sindh) 11/9, 11/8, 11/9 (30 mins) Thursday's Fixture Thursday: Men's Quarter Final Round (Prefix numbers denote seeding, Q "Qualifier", W/C denotes Wild Card) Top Half Muhammad Faraz (Navy) Vs (8) Waqar Mehboob (KP) (6) Naveed Rehman (Sindh) Vs (4) Zahir Shah (KP) Bottom Half Q- Sadam Ul Haq (Army) Vs (5) Salman Saleem (Punjab) (7) Bilal Zakir (Army) Vs (2) Nasir Iqbal (Wapda) Thursday Fixtures: Women's Quarter-Final Round (Prefix numbers denote seeding, Q "Qualifier", L/L denotes lucky loser, W/C denotes Wild Card) Top Half (1) Zainab Khan (Army) Vs (7) Ilsa Imran (Sindh) (5) Mehwish Ali (Sindh) Vs (4) Komal Khan (Wapda) Bottom Half Q- Noor Ul Ain (SNGPL) Vs Q- Kainat Amir (KP) (8) Saima Shaukat (Wapda) Vs Maryam Malik (Army Quarter Final Matches will start (Thursday) at 10:30 hours.