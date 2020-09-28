UrduPoint Cooking پکوان Rebranding As UrduPoint Food
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 10:03 PM
UrduPoint—one of the top websites in Pakistan and the first largest Urdu website in the world, is rebranding its UrduPoint Cooking پکوان Facebook Page as UrduPoint Food for its national and international audiences.
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020) UrduPoint—one of the top websites in Pakistan and the first largest urdu website in the world, is rebranding its UrduPoint cooking پکوان Facebook Page as UrduPoint Food for its national and international audiences.
Now the people around the globe will be able to watch all videos and content related to food and recipies just at one page of UrduPoint Food.
Everyone wants to try new type of food and recipies, therefore UrduPoint is going to provide all food related videos, recipies videos, food content, food articles and recipies on UrduPoint Food page.
UrduPoint, with distinction of keeping its audience in Pakistan and around the world updated and informed about the latest happenings and events, is now all set to launch its new page "UrduPoint Food".
The new venture is a pledge of its years’ long credibility and impartiality in this field of information and entertainment that its audience will have a platform where they can get accurate and correct information about areas of their interest in this modern age of global village.
Link of UrduPoint Cooking پکوان page which will be rebranded is given below.