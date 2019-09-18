'Dubai Islamic Affairs' oversees smart learning programme in Jordan

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2019) The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, IACAD, is overseeing "Mia Mia" (100%) Smart Learning Programme as part of its commitment to achieve the objectives of Article 9 of the 50-Year-Charter, through which His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, directed an annual growth in humanitarian work equivalent to the emirate’s economic progress.

The programme has been launched in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan with the aim to assist Jordanian national students and refugees from Syria, Sudan, Libya and Yemen.

The programme, which encourages a positive learning process for students and will reduce schooling costs for both the government as well as families, works on tablets and is in accordance with the government curriculum.

It helps enrolled students of the programme better understand their lessons. All study material is based on Jordan’s Ministry of Education’s curriculum and is uploaded to the programme, enabling students to use it to get an overview of the lesson and then solve related questions.

A delegation from IACAD headed by Mohammed Musabeh Dhahi, Director of Charitable Institutions Department in IACAD, thoroughly tested the programme, to ensure its quality.

Mohammed Musabeh Dhahi said, "The Smart Learning Programme is an innovative initiative that invests in the future by focusing on education in a smart and systematic manner that tangibly supports students in their education. The programme is named ‘Mia Mia’ (100%), which is true to its aim to achieve a 100% success rate among students.

"The role of the UAE, represented by IACAD, is fundamental to the success of the project as it supports the health and educational aspects of the programme. This will ensure the programme achieves its goal to provide smart education to all beneficiaries."

The first phase of the programme was launched on September 10 and continues to benefit 300 students from preparatory and secondary levels, with a target of reaching 2,000 students under the supervision of the ministry in Jordan. With the success of the first phase of the programme, the second phase is scheduled to be launched at the beginning of the 2021-2022 academic session.