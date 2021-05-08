UrduPoint.com
Samsung To Introduce Exciting Eid Offers On Their Online Shop

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 09:21 PM

Samsung To Introduce Exciting Eid Offers on their Online Shop

This Eid-ul-Fitr, Samsung will be bringing even more offers exclusively on their Online Shop, following the offers that were introduced at the start of Ramadan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th April, 2021) This Eid-ul-Fitr, Samsung will be bringing even more offers exclusively on their Online Shop, following the offers that were introduced at the start of Ramadan. Samsung continually finds ways of giving added value to their customers, the innovation and features of their devices coupled with these exciting offers are testament to their commitment to give their users an unparalleled experience from the very start of their journey to purchase a new smartphone.

By shopping through Samsung’s Online Shop, customers can avail 70% off on screen replacements for one year, the option to pay via card or cash on delivery, with free shipping nationwide. Purchases made on the Online Shop come straight from Samsung to your door. Visit shop.samsung.com/pk to avail epic discounts and offers on the following devices:

The following bundle offers, and discounts are also available on the Online Shop for this Eid-ul-Fitr:

On the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S20FE you get a Galaxy Fit 2 for free.

You can also avail discounts on the purchase of the devices below.

Products Models

Original Price

Discounted Price

Samsung Galaxy A71

Rs.

67,999

Rs. 61,499

Samsung Galaxy A51 6GB

Rs. 49,999

Rs. 45,999

Samsung Galaxy A51 8GB

Rs. 54,999

Rs. 48,499

Samsung Galaxy A31

Rs. 36,999

Rs. 32,499

Samsung Galaxy A12 4/64

Rs. 28,999

Rs. 28,299

Samsung Galaxy A12 4/128

Rs. 32,999

Rs. 30,999

Samsung Galaxy A02s 3/32

Rs. 19,999

Rs. 19,299

Samsung Galaxy A02s 4/64

Rs. 23,999

Rs. 21,999

Samsung Galaxy A02 3/32

Rs. 17,799

Rs. 16,000

Samsung Galaxy A02 3/64

Rs. 19,799

Rs. 17,500

