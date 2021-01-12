UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malta Has Not Yet Made Decision To Toughen 'Golden Passports' Scheme Rules - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:27 PM

Malta Has Not Yet Made Decision to Toughen 'Golden Passports' Scheme Rules - Ministry

Malta has not yet made any decision on toughening rules for obtaining "golden passports" in exchange for investment, the ministry for home affairs and national security told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Malta has not yet made any decision on toughening rules for obtaining "golden passports" in exchange for investment, the ministry for home affairs and national security told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Although no decision was made yet, there were relevant discussions, a spokesperson said, when asked if Malta was going to modify the rules of its state program allowing people to obtain European citizenship by investment.

In late December, the Maltese government revealed that over 3,000 people benefited from the program in 2019. Meanwhile, the European Commission launched official procedures against Cyprus and Malta in October to check whether their "golden passport" schemes are in compliance with the European law, and warned of possible sanctions. The two countries' governments were given two months to provide a response to the European Commission's letters. Cyprus scrapped the scheme in November.

Related Topics

Exchange Cyprus Malta October November December Citizenship 2019 Gold From Government

Recent Stories

UAE residents promote ‘#TogetherWeRecover’ has ..

12 minutes ago

PM directs IPC to start preparations for 14th Sout ..

21 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy organise ..

42 minutes ago

Gomal University VC for promotion of research-base ..

5 seconds ago

5.3-magnitude quake hits Balleny Islands region -- ..

7 seconds ago

EU May Buy Up to 60Mln Doses of Valneva's Covid Va ..

8 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.