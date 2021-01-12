Malta Has Not Yet Made Decision to Toughen 'Golden Passports' Scheme Rules - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Malta has not yet made any decision on toughening rules for obtaining "golden passports" in exchange for investment, the ministry for home affairs and national security told Sputnik on Tuesday

Although no decision was made yet, there were relevant discussions, a spokesperson said, when asked if Malta was going to modify the rules of its state program allowing people to obtain European citizenship by investment.

In late December, the Maltese government revealed that over 3,000 people benefited from the program in 2019. Meanwhile, the European Commission launched official procedures against Cyprus and Malta in October to check whether their "golden passport" schemes are in compliance with the European law, and warned of possible sanctions. The two countries' governments were given two months to provide a response to the European Commission's letters. Cyprus scrapped the scheme in November.