US Indicts MIT Professor for Failing to Report $29Mln From China - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The US indicted a Chinese-American engineering professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) for failing to report payments from China for technical advice, the Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

"[Gang] Chen is a naturalized US citizen who was born in China. He is a professor and researcher at MIT where he serves as Director of the MIT Pappalardo Micro/Nano Engineering Laboratory and Director of the Solid-State Solar Thermal Energy Conversion Center (S3TEC)," the release said.

"Since 2013, Chen allegedly received approximately $29 million of foreign funding, including $19 million from the PRC's [People's Republic of China's] Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech)."

Since 2013, Chen's research at MIT has been funded by nearly $19 million in grants awarded by various US federal agencies.

The indictment includes two counts of wire fraud, one count of failing to file a foreign bank account report and one count of making a false statement in a tax return, according to the release.