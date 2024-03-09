Zardari Vs Achakzai: Voting For Presidential Elections Underway
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 09, 2024 | 11:11 AM
Polling for the President of the country will start at 10 a.m. in the National Assembly, Senate, and all four provincial assemblies, and will continue without interruption until 4 p.m.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2024) The polling process for the election of the 14th President of the country has begun.
Polling for the President of the country will start at 10 a.m. in the National Assembly, Senate, and all four provincial assemblies, and will continue without interruption until 4 p.m.
From the ruling alliance, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former President of the country Asif Ali Zardari is a candidate, while against him, the nominee of the Sunni Alliance Council is Mahmood Khan Achakzai.
Asif Zardari is supported by the Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party while Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the head of the Pashtun Khwah Milli Awami Party, is supported by the Sunni Alliance Council–backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) have announced a boycott of the presidential elections.
The voters are required to bring their National and Provincial Assembly and Senate Secretariat issued identity cards, and they will mark the ballot paper with a special pen in front of the candidate of their choice.
It should be noted that the total number of members in the Senate, National Assembly, and all four provincial assemblies, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan assemblies, is 1185, with 100 members in the Senate, 336 in the National Assembly, and 749 in all four provincial assemblies.
Member Election Commission of Pakistan Nisar Durrani has said that rest assured, the elections will be fair and transparent.
Speaking informally to the media, Nisar Durrani said that all arrangements for the presidential elections have been completed, election material and staff have reached their destinations, rest assured the elections will be fair, transparent, and peaceful, and there can be no challenge to the voter list today.
The stringent security arrangements have been made in the Red Zone of Islamabad on this occasion.
Section 144 has been imposed across the city, and more than 600 police officers are performing security duties. Restrictions will be imposed on the entry of unrelated persons into the Red Zone, and only pass holders will be allowed inside Parliament.
In Islamabad, breakfast arrangements were made for the parliamentarians on the occasion of the presidential election, and breakfast was arranged for the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) under the auspices of the Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and allies.
The members of the assembly were served halwa puri, naan chana, eggs, minced meat, parathas and club sandwiches.
