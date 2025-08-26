Minister reviews flooding in Pasrur

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Provincial Minister for Irrigation Muhammad Kazim Pirzada with Commissioner Gujranwala

Naveed Haider Shirazi and DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia visited Pasrur and reviewed

flooding in Naullah Dek at Narowal Road.

Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali, Parliamentary Secretary Irrigation Rana Muhammad Fayyaz

and officials of the concerned departments were also present.

Earlier, the provincial minister was briefed on the current situation of the Naullah Dek at Cadet College Pasrur.

On this occasion, Provincial Irrigation Minister Kazim Pirzada said that due to climate change, the flow of water in the eastern rivers has increased compared to the past because there has been more rainfall in their catchment areas and to deal with this situation, it is necessary to restore the natural channels of rivers and drains.

The minister said that an immediate grand operation should be carried out against encroachments on the banks of drains and rivers and their natural channels.

He said that a model study of rivers and drains is being conducted so that permanent solutions can be proposed and the Punjab government will provide all possible resources to implement them.

Commissioner Naveed Haider Shirazi said that the administration is fully alert and all possible resources are being used to deal with the flood.

He said that the citizens should follow the warnings issued by the administration to avoid any damage.

MD PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said the PDMA is providing all resources in a timely manner, full cooperation is being extended to the administration and the administration should remain on high alert for the next four days as there is a possibility of further increase in water flow due to rains.

The MD said that there is a warning of high-level floods in the Tawi River, so the administration and citizens should be fully alert.

Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali said that roads were damaged at six places due to the flooding in the Naullah Dek, out of which the damage has been repaired at three places, while the restoration process is underway at the remaining places.

Deputy Commissioner said that five relief camps have been set up around the Naullah Dek and arrangements have been made for food, medicine, washrooms and other necessities in them.

She said that 16 villages are likely to be affected due to the rise in water level in the Tawi River and due to the flooding in the river, 5,000 people and 1,450 livestock may need to be shifted to safer places.